The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 272.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in The Western Union by 20.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Shares of WU opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

