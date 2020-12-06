Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Separately, Mackie reissued a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.15.

THTX opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The company has a market cap of $175.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.50. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.32.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 82,969 shares during the period. 6.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

