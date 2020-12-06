Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,966 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Total were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Total by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Total by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 160,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Total by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 348,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,859,000 after purchasing an additional 41,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Total by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 666,974 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 186,348 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Total stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. Total Se has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.10, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

