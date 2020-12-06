TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TCON. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

TCON stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. On average, equities research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc purchased 78,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $307,329.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $164,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 205,557 shares of company stock valued at $847,857 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $52,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

