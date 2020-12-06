TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TCON has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

TCON stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $121.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. Equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark C. Wiggins purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $28,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc purchased 78,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $307,329.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 205,557 shares of company stock worth $847,857 over the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.