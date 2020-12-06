TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

TCON has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

TCON stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $121.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. Equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark C. Wiggins purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $28,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc purchased 78,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $307,329.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 205,557 shares of company stock worth $847,857 over the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit