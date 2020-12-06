Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $141.85 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $153.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.65.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at $18,180,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,611 shares of company stock valued at $36,956,253 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

