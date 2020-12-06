Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,544 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 20,883 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 350,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,210,000 after buying an additional 40,122 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 25,488 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 5,021.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.65.

TT stock opened at $141.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $153.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,611 shares of company stock worth $36,956,253 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

