Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 137.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,810,000 after acquiring an additional 901,337 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Trimble by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,223,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,613 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Trimble by 112.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Trimble by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,188,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,712,000 after acquiring an additional 118,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Trimble by 2.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,927,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,459,000 after acquiring an additional 57,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $617,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $173,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,377.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,582,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.