Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Downgraded by New Street Research

New Street Research cut shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TCOM. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.65.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 63.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

