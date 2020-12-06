Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.65.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.11.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 231,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 99,288 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 544,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

