Truist Financial Corp Has $19.46 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $19,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hutner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $456,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $230,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $1,324,000. Change Path LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 219.3% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.76.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $705.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $711.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $653.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $758.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,739,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,984 shares of company stock worth $35,709,988 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

