Truist Financial Corp Has $20.16 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,761 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $20,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,264,000 after buying an additional 694,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,763,000 after buying an additional 563,135 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 107.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 795,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,038,000 after buying an additional 411,352 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 141.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,705,000 after buying an additional 345,620 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 774,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,244,000 after buying an additional 310,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $152.53 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $153.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

