TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TrustCo Bank Corp NY presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. The company has a market cap of $613.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.22. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $42.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. Analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 7,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,034.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,249.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,285 shares of company stock worth $105,153. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.