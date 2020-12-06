UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SEOAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

