ValuEngine Downgrades Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Victory Capital from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.53.

VCTR stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Victory Capital by 1,929.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 118,399 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 39,526 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

