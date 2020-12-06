ValuEngine Lowers PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) to Hold

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

PAVM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on PAVmed in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on PAVmed in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PAVM stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.02. PAVmed has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

In other PAVmed news, major shareholder Matthew Sirovich sold 53,036 shares of PAVmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $106,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,938,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,594. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVM. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. 13.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

