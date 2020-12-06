ValuEngine Lowers Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

WELX stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Winland has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

