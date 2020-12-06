ValuEngine Lowers Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
WELX stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Winland has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.
