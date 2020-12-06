VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,570,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,556 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.66% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $194,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,200,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,473 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 716,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,419,000 after purchasing an additional 165,821 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 989,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,696,000 after purchasing an additional 96,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 161,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.98.

