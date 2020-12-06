Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:VBFC opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41.

Get Village Bank and Trust Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Raymond Thomas Avery III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.