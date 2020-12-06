Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Lessened by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mirova raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 52.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $59.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

