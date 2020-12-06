WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.06% of WestRock worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WestRock by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,516,000 after buying an additional 17,738 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $44.48 on Friday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

