Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,249 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 38,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,589,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,175,000 after acquiring an additional 71,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of OMC opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.