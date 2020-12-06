Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,450 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 318,230 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,079,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,539,000 after buying an additional 482,908 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after buying an additional 762,210 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Genmab A/S by 860.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,252,000 after buying an additional 852,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 691,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,439,000 after buying an additional 466,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

GMAB stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.00.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

