Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76.

