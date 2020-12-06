Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,316 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,655 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $197,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,711 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Hill Asset Management raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.1% during the third quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 30,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

