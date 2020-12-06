Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 407,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after buying an additional 215,959 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,575,000 after acquiring an additional 53,346 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

HMC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of HMC opened at $30.18 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.73. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $34.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.