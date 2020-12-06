Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $602,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 30.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $156,286.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $891,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,919 shares of company stock valued at $10,332,486. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

Shares of SWKS opened at $150.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.