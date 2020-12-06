Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GDS by 24.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,439,000 after acquiring an additional 89,165 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in GDS by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in GDS by 8.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth $1,768,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS opened at $90.99 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.98 and a beta of 1.29.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.89.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

