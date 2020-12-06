Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 924 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,772 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,328,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 916,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,016,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,697,000 after purchasing an additional 233,812 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,701,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,045,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $57.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.10.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.16.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.