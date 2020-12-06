Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 264 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 87.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,998,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,164 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 169,233.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 508,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,575,000 after acquiring an additional 507,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,583,000 after acquiring an additional 383,913 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 186.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 528,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,093,000 after acquiring an additional 343,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,122,000 after acquiring an additional 328,145 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $120.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $130.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.68 and a 200 day moving average of $118.15.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.15.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

