Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 316 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $71.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHI. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. 140166 raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.52.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

