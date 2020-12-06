Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Takes $433,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 101,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 77,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total value of $508,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,874.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total transaction of $427,285.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,455.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,832 shares of company stock valued at $7,734,306. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $237.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $257.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

