Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in ABB in the second quarter valued at $25,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in ABB in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 2.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $28.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. ABB’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABB. TheStreet lowered shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

