Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.20.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of WTFC opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $426.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $797,100.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 788.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.