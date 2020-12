WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS WOWU opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. WOWI has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.50.

WOWI Company Profile

WOWI, Inc, an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies.

