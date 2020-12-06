Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Raised to $85.00 at Macquarie

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the casino operator’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $113.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.07. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The company had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $758,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,821,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,953 shares of company stock valued at $994,576. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 225,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,802 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 9,036.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.