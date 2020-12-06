Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $376,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 831,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,602,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

