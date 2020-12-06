Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 29.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $67,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 21.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 72.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total value of $446,497.20. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total value of $14,537,560.10. Insiders have sold 81,510 shares of company stock worth $28,684,229 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $378.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.29. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $382.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

