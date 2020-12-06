Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Sells $7,975,767.40 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Erik C. Blachford sold 74,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $7,975,767.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at $336,916.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Z opened at $106.97 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.63 and a 200 day moving average of $81.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

