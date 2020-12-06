Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $170.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $180.75 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.42.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 66,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.72, for a total value of $8,742,519.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,432 shares in the company, valued at $298,929,583.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $1,981,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,793,341.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,781 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,359. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Zscaler by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 109.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,455,000 after purchasing an additional 276,339 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $1,654,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 37.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

