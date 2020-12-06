Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.14–0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.1-303.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $296.96 million.Zuora also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.05)-($0.06) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $11.36 on Friday. Zuora has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $113,090.39. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,190.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $74,692.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,612.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,982 shares of company stock worth $210,444 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

