Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2020

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.05)-($0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $75-$77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.29 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to -0.14–0.13 EPS.

Shares of ZUO opened at $11.36 on Friday. Zuora has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $113,090.39. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,190.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $74,692.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,612.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,982 shares of company stock valued at $210,444. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Earnings History and Estimates for Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit