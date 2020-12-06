Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.05)-($0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $75-$77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.29 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.14–0.13 EPS.

Shares of ZUO opened at $11.36 on Friday. Zuora has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $113,090.39. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,190.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $74,692.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,612.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,982 shares of company stock valued at $210,444. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

