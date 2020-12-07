10,933 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Acquired by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,151 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 199,810 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 61,779 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,840 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 30,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.66.

HAL opened at $19.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

