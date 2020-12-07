191,095 Shares in Novus Capital Co. (NASDAQ:NOVS) Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. (NASDAQ:NOVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 191,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 1.51% of Novus Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novus Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,455,000. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NOVS opened at $13.51 on Monday. Novus Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.39.

Novus Capital Corporation is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

