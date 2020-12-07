Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Down 18.8% in November

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $148.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $50,475.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 920,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $152,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,132 shares of company stock worth $262,300. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 338,756 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 111.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 475,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 231.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 88,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABEO. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

