Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Down 18.8% in November

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of ABEO stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $148.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.77.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 338,756 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 111.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 475,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 231.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 88,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABEO. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.61.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.