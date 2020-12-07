ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) versus Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Critical Review

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics $34.51 million 67.21 -$70.28 million ($1.20) -21.18 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals $339.08 million 25.43 -$235.26 million ($1.60) -33.90

Seres Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seres Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 4.6, meaning that its stock price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seres Therapeutics and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 0 1 14 1 3.00

Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 48.51%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.62%. Given Seres Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Seres Therapeutics is more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics -385.22% -2,867.98% -51.24% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals -63.92% -40.35% -34.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals beats Seres Therapeutics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI). It is also developing SER-287 that is in Phase IIb study treat ulcerative colitis; SER-401, a microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study for use with checkpoint inhibitors in patients with metastatic melanoma; and SER-301, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. In addition, the company engages in the development of SER-262, to treat an initial recurrence of CDI; and SER-155 to modulate the microbiome and dysbiosis in patients following allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Nestec Ltd. and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, as well as collaboration with AstraZeneca. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in Phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

