adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised adidas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,701,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 4,734.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.
