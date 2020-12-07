Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,045 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.12, for a total value of $234,643.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,163.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,353,567. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $486.00 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

