Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at $1,458,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $9,734,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.3% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at $2,598,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRL opened at $237.42 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $257.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Truist increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,150 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.96 per share, for a total transaction of $267,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $7,388,326.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,686,636.92. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,832 shares of company stock valued at $7,734,306. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

