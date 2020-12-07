Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 11,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $1,282,002.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,320.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,573,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,075 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $114.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.90. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $121.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

